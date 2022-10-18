Video: Six killed in helicopter crash in India, DGCA orders probe

The figure includes one pilot and five passengers, who were travelling onboard, and died in the incident

Photo: ANI

By ANI Published: Tue 18 Oct 2022, 12:24 PM Last updated: Tue 18 Oct 2022, 12:25 PM

As many as six people were killed, after a helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims from Phata crashed on Tuesday.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered a detailed probe into the crash of the helicopter near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand.

"Six people, including one pilot and five passengers, who were travelling onboard the helicopter which crashed have died in the incident," said Abhinav Kumar, Special Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister.

According to the DGCA, Aryan Aviation Bell-407 helicopter VT-RPN with five passengers took off from Kedarnathji Dham for Guptkashi.

The weather was cloudy over Garud Chatti. In a valley nearby, a loud noise was heard, and the helicopter caught fire.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: A helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims from Phata crashes, casualties feared; administration team left for the spot for relief and rescue work. Further details awaited pic.twitter.com/sDf4x1udlJ — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2022

After obtaining information regarding the incident, the police — as well as the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams — rushed to the crash site to carry out the search and rescue operation.

ALSO READ: