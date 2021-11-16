At least 5 members of Sushant Singh Rajput's family killed in road accident

Vihaan and Nav Agarwal's project aims to reduce waste and pollution and plant trees in New Delhi
Asia2 days ago
Five distant relatives of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput were among six persons killed in an accident on Tuesday morning, after their SUV collided with a truck in Lakhisarai district in Bihar.
According to the police, the victims were returning from Patna, where they had gone for the cremation of Geeta Devi, the sister of O.P. Singh, a senior Haryana police officer, who is also the brother-in-law of Sushant.
A senior officer of Lakhisarai police told the media that it was a major collision between the two vehicles. “Six persons, including the driver of the SUV, were killed on the spot, while four others who were injured were rushed to hospital in critical condition,” he said.
The truck driver and the helper fled the accident site. Residents of the area helped in the rescue operations and in sending the injured to hospital.
ALSO READ:
Vihaan and Nav Agarwal's project aims to reduce waste and pollution and plant trees in New Delhi
Asia2 days ago
Hamid Seighani, who worked for the Ariana television network, was killed in an incident in Dasht-e Barchi
Asia2 days ago
Blaze prompted the evacuation of at least 80 residents living nearby
Asia2 days ago
Explosion went off near a Taliban checkpoint
Asia2 days ago
All construction activity in the national capital have been shut down from November 14 to November 17
Asia2 days ago
Practice of imposing sari on teachers not conducive to Kerala's progressive attitude, minister says
Asia2 days ago
Emergency relief camps will be set up in landslide and flood-prone areas
Asia3 days ago