At least 5 members of Sushant Singh Rajput's family killed in road accident

Five distant relatives of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput were among six persons killed in an accident on Tuesday morning, after their SUV collided with a truck in Lakhisarai district in Bihar.

According to the police, the victims were returning from Patna, where they had gone for the cremation of Geeta Devi, the sister of O.P. Singh, a senior Haryana police officer, who is also the brother-in-law of Sushant.

A senior officer of Lakhisarai police told the media that it was a major collision between the two vehicles. “Six persons, including the driver of the SUV, were killed on the spot, while four others who were injured were rushed to hospital in critical condition,” he said.

The truck driver and the helper fled the accident site. Residents of the area helped in the rescue operations and in sending the injured to hospital.

