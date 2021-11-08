Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Why is CBI seeking help from Google, Facebook

He was sentenced to 22 years in prison in 2020 for violating federal wildlife laws, failed murder-for-hire plot
India’s Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday approached the United States, seeking assistance in retrieving deleted data from email and social media accounts of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
The CBI has sought the information from California-headquartered Google and Facebook under the MLAT (mutual legal assistance treaty), asking them to share details of all deleted chats, emails or posts of the actor, according to a Times Of India report.
Under the MLAT, India and the United States can gain access to information from each other in any domestic investigation, which otherwise may not be possible.
An officer, on conditions of anonymity said, 'We don’t want to leave any loose ends before we finalise the case. We want to know if there are any particular deleted chats or posts which could be useful in the case.'
The central probe agency has reportedly sought the information to understand if anything happened in the past which could be linked to June 14, 2020, the day he was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai.
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra home on June 14, 2020.
It is alleged that he committed suicide as he was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his room.
Even now, over a year later, many unanswered questions surrounding his death remain unanswered.
The CBI had taken over the probe from Bihar Police into the alleged abetment to suicide case filed by the actor’s father KK Singh in Patna against Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family.
