Sushant Singh Rajput's sister remembers late actor as 'Chhichhore' wins National Award

A day after 'Chhichhore' won the Best Hindi feature film award at the 67th National Film awards function, Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of the late Sushant Singh Rajput, who was the star in the film, went emotional on social media.

“Bhai is sharing this moment of pride with all of us, he is present with us in spirit #NationalFilmAwards Thank You! ,” tweeted Shweta. “It makes my chest swell with pride to see the award being dedicated to Bhai. Thanks and congratulations to the whole team of #Chhichhore #SushantOurPride.”

Released in September 2019, it was the last commercially successful film for Sushant and also his biggest hit. The film also starred Shraddha Kapoor.

“A Moment of Pride for all of us at NGE today as we’ve received the prestigious National Award for #Chhichhore! Thank you @niteshtiwari22 for this special movie!,” tweeted Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, which produced the film. “We’re really grateful for all the love & dedicate this award to #SushantSinghRajput ♥”

A heartfelt thank you for all the love we’ve received for #Chhichhore! ♥

Sajid Nadiadwala said Sushant was an integral part of the film. “And he will continue to be so. We are very proud. I am sure he will be proud too. We are dedicating this award to him.”