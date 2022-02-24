UAE: House of Wisdom to host Sharjah's first NFT art exhibition

They open up the discussion, once more, on what will be the future of art?
Arts and Culture1 week ago
The House of Wisdom, an iconic futuristic and cultural hub that is under Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), is hosting the first non-fungible tokens (NFT) art exhibition in Sharjah to bridge the gap between traditional and digital art worlds and introduce visitors and the art community to the new wave of creativity that is transforming the art landscape worldwide.
Held from March 1 to April 15, the ‘Gateway to the Metaverse’ exhibition will cover a multitude of themes and feature artworks of a diverse group of over 60 international and 15 local artists engaged in the digital and crypto art world. Sharjah’s pioneering NFT exhibition, targeting artists, tech enthusiasts, cultural institutions, and art collectives, also aims to promote cross-cultural dialogue between local and global artists and introduce the public to the inclusive world of the Metaverse.
NFTs are unique digital assets that represent different forms of art, graphics, music, videos, or images, and are linked to the blockchain, a digital database. The unique identification codes on the digital collectible guarantees ownership of the original item.
The dynamic, multifunctional space , Al Khawarizimi Exhibition ,at the House of Wisdom will host the physical iteration of the NFT art exhibition across 24 screens that showcase a broad spectrum of art including digital art, crypto art, musical renditions, and performance art. Artists from the UAE and across the MENA region, Europe, Asia and the USA will be represented in the ‘Gateway to the Metaverse’ exhibition in two rotational rounds, the first featuring over thirty international artists, followed by a second round covering roughly the same amount of artists
A two-day seminar, held alongside the exhibition, will stimulate conversation on the advent of creative new technologies in the art world and introduce visitors to the emerging channels for artistic expressions and contemporary practices. An exciting workshop at the seminar has been created to empower artists and visitors with practical guidance on transforming their talents into NFT works.
ALSO READ:
Commenting on the launch of the NFT exhibition, Marwa Al Aqroubi, Director of the House of Wisdom, said:
“We always seek to host events that enrich the artistic and cultural landscape in Sharjah and the UAE. Through organising this exhibition and its cultural programme, we look forward to providing professional and aspiring creative artists alike with the opportunity to harness the innovative technologies in order to achieve more success and enhance the position of Sharjah and the UAE as a leading destination for modern art trends in the region and the world.”
Al Aqroubi pointed out that the House of Wisdom prioritises education and awareness as one of its most important goals in line with the Sharjah’s educational, cultural and enlightenment vision. The NFT is a new creative field that can be deployed in multiple sectors, and it is the gateway to the future thanks to the array of options it provides to access new artistic products and expertise. This is why this exhibition offers artists, photographers and innovators a gateway to the limitless global market.
They open up the discussion, once more, on what will be the future of art?
Arts and Culture1 week ago
James Williams of RPO, which performed at Expo 2020 Dubai on UK National Day, offers a perspective
Arts and Culture1 week ago
Inspired by the Japanese Buddhist philosopher Dr. Daisaku Ikeda’s teachings, SGI-Gulf is holding the annual Poetic Heart event on February 11 and 12 in Dubai, whose theme centres on resilience
Arts and Culture1 week ago
Seven-day celebration of photography that features more than 1,600 visual stories
Arts and Culture2 weeks ago
It's vital to see more people who look, speak, think like us, in the stories we read
Arts and Culture2 weeks ago
Curtains came down on the lavish production on Saturday
Arts and Culture3 weeks ago
The exhibition, open daily from 10am to 8pm, will run until June 13
Arts and Culture3 weeks ago
We need more light in the world, don’t we? And the art installations seem to agree with that, for they are ready to spread the light
Arts and Culture3 weeks ago