US: 3 stabbed at downtown LA shopping plaza; suspect shot

Some reports have indicated that the stabbings may have occurred at a Target store near the plaza

File photo

By AP Published: Wed 16 Nov 2022, 8:05 AM

Three people were stabbed at a downtown Los Angeles shopping complex on Tuesday and the suspect was shot, police said.

The stabbings took place shortly before 6.30pm (local time) at Seventh Street and Figueroa Street, said LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes.

The site is a large multi-level open shopping plaza called FIGat7th located in the city’s Financial District. Some early reports indicated that the stabbings may have occurred at a Target store, but Cervantes did not immediately confirm that.

There is no immediate word on the conditions of the injured or other details of the attack.

