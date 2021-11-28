UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE's NCM records magnitude 7.1 earthquake in northern Peru

The event occurred at 2.52pm local time

By Web Desk

Published: Sun 28 Nov 2021, 3:35 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck northern Peru on Sunday, according to the UAE's National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

The quake was recorded at 2.52pm UAE time.

ALSO READ:

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) — which measured the quake at a magnitude of 7.5 — noted that it struck about 42 kilometres north of Barranca, Peru.

The offshore quake hit at a depth of 112.5 kilometers, it added. No tsunami warning issued.

(With inputs from AFP)


More news from Americas