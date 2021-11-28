UAE's NCM records magnitude 7.1 earthquake in northern Peru

Lloyd Austin’s comments in Bahrain aimed at reassuring allies, as Biden administration tries to revive nuclear deal
An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck northern Peru on Sunday, according to the UAE's National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
The quake was recorded at 2.52pm UAE time.
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) — which measured the quake at a magnitude of 7.5 — noted that it struck about 42 kilometres north of Barranca, Peru.
The offshore quake hit at a depth of 112.5 kilometers, it added. No tsunami warning issued.
(With inputs from AFP)
