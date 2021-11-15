UAE's NCM records 70 aftershocks following earthquakes in Iran

The Emirates has previously experienced the after-effects of earthquakes from nearby countries

More than 70 aftershocks of very low magnitude were recorded by the UAE’s seismic network following the two earthquakes that hit southern Iran on Sunday, according to a UAE meteorology official.

Residents in Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Abu Dhabi reported feeling the tremors that lasted “two to three minutes” on November 14. Multiple buildings were evacuated for tenants’ safety.

Khamis Al Shamsi, an official from the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), told Khaleej Times on Monday that the National Seismic Network recorded two earthquakes on Sunday in southern Iran — both in the same location.

The quakes measured 6.2 and 6.7 in magnitude on the Richter scale at 4.07pm and 4.08pm UAE time, with a depth of 10km and at a distance of 200km north of Ras Al Khaimah.

“The tremors were slightly felt by UAE residents and without any effect. Our seismic network had recorded more than 70 aftershocks in southern Iran, but these were of very low magnitude,” he said.

According to the NCM, the earthquakes were caused due to tectonic movement on the Zagros Mountain belt in southern Iran.

Al Shamsi explained that aftershocks are any of several lower-magnitude earthquakes that follow the main shock of a larger earthquake.

“An aftershock results from the sudden change in stress occurring within and between rocks and the previous release of stress brought on by the principal earthquake,” he said.

He added that the UAE has previously experienced the after-effects of earthquakes from Iran, but such tremors do not typically have a significant effect on life in the country.

“These aftershocks are always of very low magnitude, but they can sometimes be felt if of sufficient strength,” said Al Shamsi.

“The UAE experiences minor quakes periodically, but they have no effect on the nation and there is nothing to worry about.”

The official has advised people not to panic whenever they feel the tremors and to stay in safe places at home or outside, as the shocks can last for a few minutes but cause no major effects.

