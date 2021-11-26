Strong earthquake of 6.1 magnitude strikes India-Myanmar border region

The gender-neutral dress code was planned in 2018 and was introduced in the lower primary section of the school.
Asia3 days ago
A shallow and strong earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the Myanmar-India border region early on Friday, but there were no immediate reports of damage.
According to India’s National Center for Seismology, the quake was at depth of 12 km, and was about 140 km away of Aizawl in northeastern India.
It was felt in Chittagong in Bangladesh and as far away as east Indian city of Kolkata, some 280 miles (450.62 km) from Aizawl, according to witness accounts posted on European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre’s (EMSC) website and by users on Twitter.
“Very strong,” one such witness posted on EMSC from Chittagong, which is about 184 km (115 miles) west of the quake’s epicentre.
Tremors were felt across states in northeastern India and major cities in Bangladesh, according to EMSC and India’s earthquake monitoring agency.
EMSC pegged the temblor’s magnitude at 5.8, after having earlier given it a magnitude of 6.0.
The gender-neutral dress code was planned in 2018 and was introduced in the lower primary section of the school.
Asia3 days ago
The air quality is likely to remain in the 'poor to moderate' category on Monday and Tuesday.
Asia3 days ago
Out of more than nine million non-residents Pakistanis living abroad, a large chunk of them works in the Gulf region
Asia4 days ago
Ismail Sabri Yaakob's Malay party defeats allies in the ruling coalition as well as opposition ahead of national elections
Asia5 days ago
Accidents common during wintertime as poor light fires to keep warm
Asia5 days ago
The outlet even has an enclosure for shoppers to enjoy music or watch TV shows if there are long queues
Asia5 days ago
It was also the country's first ‘water plus’ city this year
Asia5 days ago
Red alert issued for Kakki-Anathode reservoir as water levels rise in Pamba river
Asia5 days ago