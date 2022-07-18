Former Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin speaks to civil services aspirants in India

She urged the students to keep hold of their individualities

File Photo

By Web Desk Published: Mon 18 Jul 2022, 3:08 PM Last updated: Mon 18 Jul 2022, 3:14 PM

Huma Abedin, former White House staffer and Hillary Clinton's aide, spoke to civil services aspirants in Calicut, India, on Saturday.

The speech was made at the soft launch of a new free Civil Services Academy, held at Tulah International Wellness Centre at Chelembra near Calicut University.

The maiden batch, which comprised around a 100 students, interacted with Huma Abedin as she spoke about the role of civil services in society and nation building.

Abedin said that civil services personnel had a great role to play in strengthening democratic and secular values in the country, and that it is important that they are accepting of all people. She advised the students to have patience and large-heartedness while listening to people.

The former White House staffer joined the White House when she was 19. She said that no one stopped her from praying or fasting on Ramadan, and that her colleagues respected her. She urged the aspirants not to give up their individualities and remain true to themselves.

ALSO READ: