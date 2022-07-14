Hollywood: Is Bradley Cooper dating Huma Abedin?

Bradly and the former top aide to Hillary Clinton have been reportedly dating for a “few months”

By ANI Published: Thu 14 Jul 2022, 9:16 AM

Rumours are doing the round that Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin, who is the former top aide to Hillary Clinton and former wife of politician Anthony Weiner, are dating.

According to Page Six, the A Star Is Born actor and director, 47, and Abedin, 45, have been dating for a “few months” and were introduced by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Cooper and ex-wife Irina Shayk have a 5-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine. After four years together, he and the model, 36, called it quits in 2019. And Abedin, Hillary Clinton’s longtime aide, has a 10-year-old son Jordan with her ex-husband, disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner.

In her book Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds last year, Abedin discussed Weiner’s sex scandals and how they affected the 2016 Clinton presidential campaign. In an October interview with CBS Sunday Morning, she stated that she “learned the full truth” about Weiner’s affairs and wrongdoings and that “I processed it, and I’ve moved on, and I wish him well.”

When asked if she is upset with him, Abedin responded, “I can’t live in that space anymore. I tried that. It almost killed me.”

She told People Magazine in November that she was going to therapy and trying to work things out with Weiner for the sake of their child. “Anthony is always going to be in my life because he is the father of my child. I want to make sure he’s healthy, that we are in a healthy relationship, that our son sees model behaviour that is healthy for him”.

Cooper, who is currently filming Maestro, which he is also directing, has previously spoken about parenting his child with Shayk, who stood by him at the premiere of Nightmare Alley in December.

In September, Shayk told HIGHStyle magazine that Cooper is a “full-on, hands-on dad,” and she told British Vogue in 2020 that her previous relationship with Cooper, “I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other.”

Cooper and Abedin attended the 2022 Met Gala in New York City separately on May 2.