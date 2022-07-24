Watch: Man catches toddler falling out of fifth-storey window

Both sides discussed closer cooperation in combating drug trafficking and related crimes
A viral video from China shows a man catching a toddler who fell from the fifth floor of a building.
The clip was tweeted by a senior Chinese government official with the caption 'Heroes among us' and soon went viral.
Shen, who is an employee in a bank opposite the building, is seen rushing towards the scene with a phone in his hand. According to local media, he saw the girl in a precarious position and was calling the authorities.
He said that he did not realise it was a toddler until he she started moving. The movement made her fall and Shen ran to catch her, throwing his phone away.
Shen's colleague, a woman, also ran across the road to help.
“To be honest, I cannot remember the details. I cannot remember if my arms hurt or anything. It was just instinct to reach out to her,” Shen told a local newspaper.
“It was lucky I made it in time. Otherwise, I would feel absolutely horrible,” he said.
Shen has received high praise in the comments, with many people calling him a hero.
"Saved a life and a home", one person said on Twitter.
"Legend! Give this guy a promotion and a medal," said another user.
