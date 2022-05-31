Watch: Dubai Police helicopter rescues sailor from ship that had no helipad

Police airlift man from commercial ship after he suffered a heart attack

Published: Tue 31 May 2022, 3:31 PM

The Dubai Police have airlifted a 64-year-old Polish sailor from a commercial ship after he suffered a heart attack. The vessel was outside Dubai’s territorial waters when the sailor had the attack.

Colonel Khalfan Al Mazrouei, deputy director of the Dubai Police’s Air Wing Centre, said they were alerted about the situation on Monday around 6.30pm. The police were told that the sailor required immediate medical attention.

The air wing located the ship at 28 nautical miles in the Arabian Sea. The ship had no helipad, and paramedics had to be hoisted down to the ship as the police helicopter hovered above the vessel. They used a rescue crane to lift the sailor on to the chopper.

“Once the sailor arrived safely on board, the paramedics provided all necessary medical aid while he was being transported to Rashid Hospital for further treatment,” Col Al Mazrouei added.

Colonel Ali Al Muhairi, director of the Dubai Police Air Wing Centre, said the crew's “swift response and professionalism” contributed to saving the sailor's life.

