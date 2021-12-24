UN seeks $6.5 million in aid after Philippine typhoon

Under the new EPA rules, the average fleetwide fuel consumption standards would be phased in over three years from 2023
The United Nations will kick off a campaign on Friday to raise $6.5 million in aid for victims of Typhoon Rai, which ravaged the Philippines last week, the organization’s in-country coordinator said.
“Tomorrow, we’ll be launching at the local level with the international community represented in Manila... a presentation of the humanitarian needs and priority plan,” Gustavo Gonzalez told a virtual press conference Thursday.
“The financial ask is $6.5 millions dollars,” he said.
The money will be targeted towards 530,000 people in the worst-affected areas, who are in dire need of health logistics, access to drinking water, and sanitation facilities.
“There is momentum for full support,” said Gonzalez. “Now the challenge is that all of this announcement and solidarity is rapidly translated into concrete actions.”
Super Typhoon Rai devastated parts of the Philippines one week ago, leaving at least 375 people dead, largely in the south and centre of the island chain.
It destroyed homes, uprooted trees, and knocked out power for many cities across the country.
