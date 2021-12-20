UAE expresses solidarity with Philippines over Typhoon Rai victims

Windows were shattered in nearby buildings and a parked vehicle nearby was also badly damaged
The UAE on Monday expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Philippines over the victims of Typhoon Rai, which swept through several central and southern areas.
The typhoon caused around 200 fatalities and left thousands homeless.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Philippines government and victims’ families over this enormous loss, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
