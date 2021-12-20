UAE expresses solidarity with Philippines over Typhoon Rai victims

Typhoon caused around 200 fatalities and left thousands homeless

AFP

By Wam Published: Mon 20 Dec 2021, 8:39 PM

The UAE on Monday expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Philippines over the victims of Typhoon Rai, which swept through several central and southern areas.

The typhoon caused around 200 fatalities and left thousands homeless.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Philippines government and victims’ families over this enormous loss, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.