The Russian oligarch's 553-support vessel Solaris reportedly arrived from Barcelona
World13 hours ago
Some UAE airlines have extended their suspension of flights to Russia, Ukraine and Belarus amid the ongoing crisis in the region, until at least May 8, 2022.
A travel update issued on Dubai-based Emirates airline said: 'Emirates’ partner airlines – flydubai and S7 ‑ have suspended certain flights to Russia, Ukraine and Belarus due to the closure of airspace over these areas. Customers booked to fly to these cities as their final destinations will not be accepted for boarding at their point of origin.'
Flydubai has suspended flights to the following destinations until May 8, 2022:
- Kyiv (KBP)
- Odessa (ODS)
- Krasnodar (KRR)
- Rostov (ROV)
- Minsk (MSQ)
S7 has suspended flights to the following destinations until further notice:
- Rostov
- Krasnodar
- Anapa
- Gelendzhik
- Elista
- Stavropol
- Belgorod
- Bryansk
- Orel
- Kursk
- Voronezh
- Simferopol
ALSO READ:
Earlier in February, the airlines had said that the decision was taken citing safety of the flights and passengers due to the military conflict.
"The provision of air traffic services to civilian users of the airspace of Ukraine is suspended," Ukrainian State Air Traffic Services Enterprise said on its website in February after the Russian attack.
The Russian oligarch's 553-support vessel Solaris reportedly arrived from Barcelona
World13 hours ago
This is the largest exodus of refugees in Europe since World War II
World14 hours ago
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin described a 'violent attack with a knife'
World14 hours ago
Russian strikes destroy the airport in the town of Vasylkiv.
World14 hours ago
Mayor of Melitopol was abducted by invading Russian forces, Kyiv says.
World14 hours ago
About 6,500 have been left stranded because of sanctions and cancelled flights
World15 hours ago
Two of the injured children are in critical condition
World16 hours ago
The official government communications service has vowed to probe the incident, take action against those involved
World17 hours ago