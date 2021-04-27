- EVENTS
Eid Al Fitr 2021: Seven-day holiday recommended in Pakistan
A request for week-long break, from May 10 to 16, has been sent to the Ministry of Interior.
Pakistan’s National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has recommended a week-long holiday for Eid Al Fitr next month.
Pakistani media reported that a request for seven days of Eid holidays, from May 10 to 16, has been sent to the Ministry of Interior.
The South Asian country is currently battling to contain a third wave of Covid-19 and has imposed restrictions on the movement of the people to curb the spread of the pandemic.
Islamabad has also deployed troops in 16 cities to ensure compliance with Covid-19 precautionary measures.
Pakistani daily The Nation reported that NCOC has also recommended a complete ban on intercity public transport services, closure of tourist spots across the country and closure of all commercial activities, except essential services, during the Eid.
Fake News circulating
Meanwhile, a notice about Eid Al Fitr holidays circulating on social media has been termed fake.
>> Pakistan Covid: PIA airlifts 1 million vaccine doses from China
A spokesperson of the Ministry of Interior told Sama TV that the government has not yet announced Eid holidays in Pakistan and the notification doing rounds on social media stating Eid holidays have been declared from May 13 to May 17 is fake.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
