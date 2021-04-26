- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Pakistan Covid: PIA airlifts 1 million vaccine doses from China
Two special planes and a PIA regular flight were used to airlift the vaccine doses from China.
Three planes of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) carrying a consignment of one million doses of Covid-19 vaccine left here on Sunday for Pakistan as the country sees sharp increase in new coronavirus cases.
Another consignment of two million doses of Covid-19 vaccine will also be transported from China by the national flag carrier on April 29, Qadir Bux Sangi, PIA Country Manager for China told APP.
Giving details, he said two special planes and a PIA regular flight were used to airlift the vaccine doses from China.
Pakistan has already begun vaccinating elderly people aged above 60-year-old and health professionals. The vaccination of people in the age group 50-59 has also been started from April 21.
The National Command and Operation Centre started registering citizens above 50 years of age for Covid-19 vaccination from March 30.
Pakistan began a vaccination drive last month with over a million doses of Sinopharm vaccines donated by China.
Islamabad received first Covid-19 vaccine consignment after a military aircraft airlifted it from Beijing in February 1, this year.
According to a senior Chinese official, the vaccine cooperation between Pakistan and China reflects the sincere mutual assistance between the two as all-weather strategic cooperative partners.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pakistan Covid: PIA airlifts 1 million vaccine...
Two special planes and a PIA regular flight were used to airlift the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: India reports 352,991 new cases, highest...
Deaths rose by a record 2,812 to reach a total of 195,123. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Netherlands suspends flights...
The flight ban is set to expire on May 1, unless the Cabinet decides... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Hong Kong-Singapore travel bubble to begin ...
The travel bubble was suspended after a spike in coronavirus cases in ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli