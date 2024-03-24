Princess of Wales 'enormously touched' by support after cancer announcement

She had undergone successful planned abdominal surgery in January
Catherine, Princess of Wales, has said she is "enormously touched" by the support she has received from around the world following her shock announcement on Friday that she is being treated for cancer.
"The prince and princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness' message," Catherine and her husband Prince William said in a statement released late on Saturday.
"They are extremely moved by the public's warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time."
Catherine, 42, revealed in a video message to the UK that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy, triggering a wave of support from global leaders, family members, media and the public.
