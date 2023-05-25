One arrested after car crashes into 10 Downing Street gates

Karim Khan ssued an arrest warrant for Putin in March on the war crime accusation of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children
A car has collided with the front gates of Downing Street, where Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office and residence is based, London police said on Thursday, adding a man had been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.
"At around 16:20hrs a car collided with the gates of Downing Street on Whitehall. Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving," police said in a statement. "There are no reports of any injuries."
Police said enquiries were ongoing.
A Reuters witness said there was a small vehicle outside the gate, with its doors and trunk open. Cordons were in place along Whitehall, a main road running past Downing Street where several government departments are based.
