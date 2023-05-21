UK's interior minister under fire over speeding claims

Army chief General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan took the long-anticipated step on Friday
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday faced questions over interior minister Suella Braverman after reports she asked civil servants to arrange for her penalty driving course for speeding to be done in private.
Sunak said he did not know the "full details" of the case but a spokeswoman for his Downing Street office later said he "of course" had confidence in his controversial minister.
The Sunday Times reported that Braverman asked Home Office officials to help set up a one-to-one driving awareness course after she was caught speeding last year. Her request was refused.
The opposition Labour party said Braverman may have breached the ministerial code, a resigning matter, for asking the civil service to help deal with a private matter.
Braverman, whose hardline rhetoric on immigration frequently stirs controversy, has yet to respond to the specific claims.
But her spokesman said: "Mrs Braverman accepts that she was speeding last summer and regrets doing so. She took the three points (on her licence) and paid the fine last year."
Army chief General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan took the long-anticipated step on Friday
Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, confirmed on national television that Zelensky would attend the summit
Despite the dangers, the frontier's farmland offers some of the only areas in the densely-populated urban environment suitable for beekeeping
Covid-19 has wreaked global devastation and officially killed nearly seven million people, with the true figure believed to be closer to 20 million
The quake was detected at a depth of 37 kilometres (23 miles), the US Geological Service said
Official says new measures will aim to extensively restrict Russia's access to goods that matter for its battlefield capabilities
More than 840,000 people have been displaced within Sudan and over 220,000 have fled to neighbouring countries
The six new bodies recovered include a teenage boy and a teenage girl, police say