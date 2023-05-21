UK's interior minister under fire over speeding claims

Suella Braverman reportedly asked Home Office officials to help set up a one-to-one driving awareness course after she was caught speeding last year

Britain's Home Secretary Suella Braverman leaves after a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in central London on March 15, 2023.— AFP file

By AFP Published: Sun 21 May 2023, 2:16 PM Last updated: Sun 21 May 2023, 2:17 PM

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday faced questions over interior minister Suella Braverman after reports she asked civil servants to arrange for her penalty driving course for speeding to be done in private.

Sunak said he did not know the "full details" of the case but a spokeswoman for his Downing Street office later said he "of course" had confidence in his controversial minister.

The Sunday Times reported that Braverman asked Home Office officials to help set up a one-to-one driving awareness course after she was caught speeding last year. Her request was refused.

The opposition Labour party said Braverman may have breached the ministerial code, a resigning matter, for asking the civil service to help deal with a private matter.

Braverman, whose hardline rhetoric on immigration frequently stirs controversy, has yet to respond to the specific claims.

But her spokesman said: "Mrs Braverman accepts that she was speeding last summer and regrets doing so. She took the three points (on her licence) and paid the fine last year."