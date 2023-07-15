Montreal: A city that blends old-world charm and modern concrete marvels

New direct flight from Dubai offers residents an opportunity to enjoy their vacation in a place with a lot to explore

Habitat 67 in Montreal. — Photos by Syed Ayaz

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sat 15 Jul 2023, 6:00 AM

With the introduction of the new Emirates direct flight to Montreal from Dubai, UAE residents will have the opportunity to enjoy their vacation in a city where they can experience a unique blend of old-world charm and modern concrete marvels. As the city's old architecture captivates visitors, it is a destination that combines history, culture, and a cosmopolitan spirit which makes it an ideal place to explore.

The vibrant Canadian city offers many attractions and experiences for visitors. One of the highlights of Montreal is its remarkable old architecture, which reflects the city's rich history and cultural heritage.

Old Port of Montreal

Old town.

Located along the Saint Lawrence River, the Old Port offers a visual treat with its historic architecture, cobblestone streets, and scenic waterfront. This old town has various attractions, including museums, restaurants, and outdoor activities.

Notre Dame Basilica

A magnificent ancient architecture in the heart of the historic district, the Notre-Dame Basilica is known for its intricate detailing and colourful glass windows. It was opened in 1829 and the building can accommodate 8,000 to 10,000 worshippers, which makes it one of North America's largest churches.

Mount Royal Park

This sprawling park is located within Montreal, and it offers escape and retreat from the bustling city. Visitors can hike to the summit of Mount Royal for panoramic views of the city, enjoy picnics in the park, or partake in outdoor activities like jogging, cycling, and skating. The mountain is easily accessible by public transport and cabs which makes it an ideal place to visit.

Montreal Museum of Fine Arts

Lane leading to the museum.

This museum is Canada's one of the most prominent art museums which showcases an extensive collection from various periods and styles. From classical to contemporary art, the museum offers diverse exhibits to explore. With its vast collection of over 43,000 artworks, it provides visitors with a rich cultural experience. The museum has showcased paintings, sculptures, decorative arts, photography, prints, and drawings. Guests can explore works by renowned artists such as Rembrandt, Van Gogh, etc.

Expo 67

US pavilion at Expo 67.

Dubai residents are familiar with Expo and how it pulled crowds from all over the world. The Expo was held in Montreal in 1967 and it is regarded as one of the most memorable fairs of the 20th century, which has left an indelible mark on the city and its residents. The six-month-long expo took place on two man-made islands now known as Parc Jean-Drapeau. Many architectural landmarks were also built for the event, including Habitat 67, a futuristic housing complex that still stands as an iconic symbol of the expo.

Museum of Archaeology and History

Situated in the heart of Old Montreal, the Museum of Archaeology and History takes visitors on a fascinating journey through the city’s rich history. The museum showcases archaeological remains dating back over 1,000 years, highlighting the city's roots and the stories of people who settled in this part of the world. The museum has a captivating underground archaeological circuit, where visitors can walk through the actual remains of the city's past.