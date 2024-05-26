E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Saudi Arabia appoints ambassador to Syria after more than a decade

Faisal bin Saud Al Mejfel says he hopes to strengthen the bilateral bonds between the two brotherly nations

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah meets with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad in Riyadh in March. — Photo: Reuters file
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah meets with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad in Riyadh in March. — Photo: Reuters file

Published: Sun 26 May 2024, 10:02 PM

Saudi Arabia named a new ambassador to Damascus on Sunday, state media said, more than a year after the two Arab nations resumed ties following a prolonged rift over Syria's war.

The official Saudi Press Agency said the government had appointed Faisal bin Saud Al Mejfel as its ambassador to Syria.


The newly appointed envoy, according to the report, said he hoped to "serve the Kingdom's interests and strengthen the bilateral bonds between the two brotherly nations".

In May 2023, Saudi Arabia reopened its diplomatic mission in Damascus, which had been closed since 2012, after a surprise China-brokered rapprochement between Riyadh and Tehran, an ally of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad's government.


Also in May last year, Assad attended an Arab League summit in the Saudi city of Jeddah after a 13-year suspension from the regional forum.

A Syrian ambassador began working from Riyadh in December, and Saudi Arabia sent a charge d'affaires to Damascus shortly afterwards.

The kingdom cut ties with Assad's government as a crackdown on pro-democracy protests in 2011 spiralled into a conflict that has since killed more than 500,000 people and displaced millions.


More news from World