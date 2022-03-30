LIVE Russia-Ukraine crisis: Zelensky to address Australian parliament

'Three humanitarian corridors were agreed for today'
Russia announced Tuesday it will significantly scale back military operations near Ukraine’s capital and a northern city, as the outlines of a possible deal to end the grinding war came into view at the latest round of talks.
While Moscow portrayed it as a goodwill gesture, its ground troops have become bogged down and taken heavy losses in their bid to seize Kyiv and other cities.
Western officials say Moscow is reinforcing troops in the Donbas in an attempt to encircle Ukraine’s best-trained and best-equipped forces, which are concentrated in the east. And in the country’s south, civilians trapped in the ruins of Mariupol and other bombarded and shattered cities continue to suffer.
Even as negotiators gathered, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces blasted a gaping hole in a nine-story government administration building in a strike on the southern port city of Mykolaiv, killing at least 12 people, emergency authorities said. The search for more bodies in the rubble continued.
Ukraine’s military said it has noted withdrawals of some Russian forces around Kyiv and Chernihiv.
Here's the latest of all top developments on March 30:
7.04am: Ukraine distrusts announced Russian withdrawal
Ukrainian military officials said they distrust Russia’s announced withdrawal from around Kyiv and Chernihiv.
Earlier Tuesday, Russia announced it will significantly scale back military operations near Ukraine’s capital and a northern city, as the outlines of a possible deal to end the grinding war came into view at the latest round of talks.
6.42am: Russia being demilitarized, says Ukraine ambassador
Ukraine’s UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya told the UN Security Council on Tuesday that the “demilitarization of Russia is well under way.”
Since the beginning of the attack on Ukraine, Kyslytsya said the Russian occupiers have lost more than 17,000 military personnel, over 1,700 armoured vehicles and almost 600 tanks.
He also said Russia also has lost 300 artillery systems, 127 planes and 129 helicopters, almost 100 rocket launchers systems, 54 air defense systems and seven ships.
6.31am: Ukrainian President Zelensky to address Australian parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address Australia’s parliament on Thursday evening by video, the parliament was told.
Employment Minister Stuart Robert told parliament on Thursday morning that Zelenskiy would make an address by video facility at 5.30pm (0730 GMT), parliament records showed.
