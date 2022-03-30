Ukrainian general staff distrusts announced Russian withdrawal

The US president says he is waiting to see what Russia offers in ongoing talks with Ukraine
Ukrainian military officials said they distrust Russia's announced withdrawal from around Kyiv and Chernihiv.
Earlier Tuesday, Russia announced it will significantly scale back military operations near Ukraine's capital and a northern city, as the outlines of a possible deal to end the grinding war came into view at the latest round of talks.
"There are indications that the Russian forces are regrouping to focus their efforts on eastern Ukraine," the Ukrainian general staff said in a statement late Tuesday. "At the same time, the so-called 'withdrawal of troops' is most likely a rotation of individual units and is aimed at misleading the Ukrainian military leadership" by creating the misconception that the Russians have decided not to try to encircle Kyiv.
Ukraine's delegation at the conference, held in Istanbul, laid out a framework under which the country would declare itself neutral and its security would be guaranteed by an array of other nations.
Negotiations were expected to resume Wednesday, five weeks into what has devolved into a bloody war of attrition, with thousands dead and almost 4 million Ukrainians fleeing the country.
