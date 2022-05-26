Taliban ordered all women in public to wear head-to-toe clothing that leaves only their eyes visible
A 21-year-old Bengali actor Bidisha De Majumdar has been found dead at her apartment in Kolkata.
Majumdar was found hanging after police entered her house by breaking open the door on May 25.
A probe has been initiated to identify whether it is murder or a suicide.
Police have sent the actor’s body to a hospital in Kolkata for postmortem.
The news of Majumdar’s demise comes days after the death of actor Pallavi Dey shocked the Bengal film industry.
Bidisha had worked in ‘Bhaar- The Clown in 2021’, which had popular actor Debraj Mukherjee in a lead role.
