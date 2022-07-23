IMF adopts strategy to better account for gender gaps in its work

Leaders discuss expansion of mutually beneficial trade and economic ties
In response to multiple global crises disproportionately impacting women, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has adopted new policies to better consider gender in its work, the global crisis lender's managing director Kristalina Georgieva announced on Friday.
"I am most pleased and proud to announce that the Executive Board today approved the IMF's first Gender Strategy aimed at integrating gender into the Fund's core activities," she said, in a statement.
She explained that the Washington-based organisation would immediately begin implementing the strategy, which includes improving access to gender-disaggregated data, as well as "setting up a robust framework to ensure that macro-critical aspects of gender are integrated in IMF country work".
"Successful implementation of this strategy will assist our member countries in achieving more inclusive and equitable economic growth and resilience," she added.
A Bulgarian economist who has worked for decades in international development, Georgieva concluded that "well-designed macroeconomic, structural, and financial policies can support efficient and inclusive outcomes and equitably benefit women, girls, and society in general", because "when women do well, countries do well".
