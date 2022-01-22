Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in multi-car crash

Several pictures from the scene went viral on the internet

By ANI Published: Sat 22 Jan 2022, 7:44 AM

Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-car crash on Friday, leaving one person injured.

“There was a four-vehicle traffic accident on Sunset and Allenford at 4:35 pm. One vehicle on top of another..one female was transported to a local hospital with an abrasion,” Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison told Fox News Digital.

Apparently, the former governor of California was inside of a Yukon that hit a red Toyota Prius, causing the SUV’s airbags to deploy. Several pictures from the scene went viral on the internet. The images show a number of cars with severe damage.

ALSO READ:

Schwarzenegger was also pictured at the scene, appearing to be unharmed.

The actor’s representative informed the outlet that Schwarzenegger is “okay” and is extremely concerned about the injured woman.