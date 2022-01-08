'Scariest thing ever': New video shows motorcyclist Sam Sunderland pull off death-defying stunt atop Burj Khalifa

Sunderland joins Sheikh Hamdan, Will Smith and Tom Cruise as the few who have actually been to the top of the world's tallest building

Photo: Screengrab from Red Bull

By Web Desk Published: Sat 8 Jan 2022, 8:38 AM Last updated: Sat 8 Jan 2022, 9:30 AM

Not everyone can say they've experienced the heart-racing thrill of standing on top of the Burj Khalifa, but British motorbike legend Sam Sunderland now can.

He joins Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Hollywood actors Will Smith and Tom Cruise as the select few who have actually been to the top of the world's tallest building.

But Sunderland's trip to the top wasn't easy. In a new promotional video, which is in collaboration with Red Bull and Dubai Tourism, the 32-year-old Dakar Rally winner is seen taking a thrilling ride to get to Burj Khalifa.

He starts his journey in the desert before traversing the mountain bike trails of Hatta. Sunderland rides past some of Dubai's most iconic spots, including Souk Madinat Jumeirah, La Mer, Al Qudra Lakes and even The Dubai Mall aquarium, before he heads to the top of Burj Khalifa.

The final shot shows him standing at the very top of the 163-storey tower, with his arms outstretched for a photo.

In the video, another voice is heard telling Sunderland: "You are now the highest person on a man-made structure."

Sunderland responds by saying the feat was "incredible."

"I'm not the type of guy who gets scared or freaked, but I feel scared," he says in the clip, which offers viewers a glimpse of the entirety of Dubai from the highest point in the city. "It was really the scariest thing I've ever done."