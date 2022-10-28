‘Happy that Twitter now in sane hands’: Donald Trump thrilled with Elon Musk takeover

The Tesla chief said he plans to reverse permanent ban on users, according to reports

Reuters

By Reuters Published: Fri 28 Oct 2022, 6:05 PM Last updated: Fri 28 Oct 2022, 6:10 PM

Former US President Donald Trump on Friday said he was happy Twitter was in "sane hands" after Elon Musk formally took over, but did not say whether he would return to his account on the platform that banned him.

Trump said he thought his own Truth Social media platform "looks and works better."

"I LOVE TRUTH," Trump wrote in a post on his platform. Trump was banned from Twitter after the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

Musk has said he would reinstate Trump's account, but Trump previously said he would not return.

The Tesla and SpaceX owner also plans to reverse the permanent ban on users.

