Elon Musk fires Twitter officials: Here's how much top executives are set to receive in payouts

Parag Agrawal, former CEO, will get the highest amount among them

Photo: AP

By Web Desk Published: Fri 28 Oct 2022, 1:10 PM Last updated: Fri 28 Oct 2022, 1:51 PM

After taking control of Twitter, Elon Musk has fired several top officials, including CEO Parag Agrawal.

Business Insider has reported that the top officials are set to make a total of $88 million among them.

Here's how much each one of them will most likely receive:

Parag Agrawal, CEO – $38.7 million

Photo: AFP

The former Twitter CEO is set to reportedly receive a payout of $38.7 million, according to a Business Insider report.

Parag Agrawal also reportedly received a remuneration package in November 2021, that included a $1 million yearly salary, bonuses, as well as performance-based stock units and restricted stock units worth a combined $12.5 million.

Ned Segal, CFO – $25.4 million

Photo: AFP

The former Twitter CFO is set to reportedly receive a payout of $25.4 million, according to Business Insider.

Ned Segal looked after the company's finance functions. Some reports say that he was escorted out of the building along with Parag Agrawal, after the takeover was complete.

Vijaya Gadde, General Counsel – $12.5 million

Photo: AFP

The General Counsel, a key figure in banning Trump from the micro-blogging site, was also ousted according to several reports. She is said to receive a payout of $12.5 million.

Sarah Personette, Chief Customer Officer – $11.2 million

Photo: AFP

The Chief Customer Officer of the micro-blogging site is to reportedly receive a $11.2 million payout.

She also tweeted about a positive interaction she had with Musk later on, about the future of advertising in Twitter.

Here, she has replied to Musk's long message, describing his vision for Twitter as the “the most respected advertising platform in the world"

Elon Musk attempted to soothe leery Twitter advertisers on Thursday — a day before a deadline to close out on his $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform, saying that he was buying it to help humanity and prevent it from turning into a “free-for-all hellscape".

The Washington Post reported last week that Musk told prospective investors that he planned to cut three quarters of Twitter’s 7,500 workers when he became the owner of the company. The newspaper cited documents and unnamed sources familiar with the deliberation.

Musk has spent months deriding Twitter's “spam bots" and making sometimes contradictory pronouncements about Twitter's problems and how to fix them. Nevertheless, he has shared a few concrete details about his plans for the social media platform.

(With inputs from agencies)

