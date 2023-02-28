Shots fired near German primary school, two critically injured, say police

Authorities have arrested the shooter shortly after they were called by witnesses to the incident

Photo for illustrative purposes only

By Reuters Published: Tue 28 Feb 2023, 1:42 PM

Shots were fired near a German primary school in the north-western town of Bramsche on Tuesday, leaving two adults critically injured, a police spokesperson confirmed.

The shooting occurred near the Martinusschule primary school, but was unrelated to the school, the spokesperson said.

Witnesses who saw the incident informed the police at around 7.30am (0630 GMT), mass-circulation daily Bild reported, adding that police arrested the shooter shortly afterwards.

ALSO READ: