US: One dead, multiple injuries reported in Michigan State University shooting

Shots were fired at Michigan State University in East Lansing on Monday, with "multiple reported injuries," university police said on Twitter, urging students and faculty to "shelter in place," as video from local media showed officers swarming the campus.
Few official details about the gunfire were immediately available, but university police said on Twitter that shots were fired in two locations - near an academic building known as Berkey Hall and at an athletic facility called IM East.
"There are multiple reported injuries," Michigan State University (MSU) said on its police and public safety Twitter feed.
Police and the city of East Lansing, a college town near the state capital of Lansing and about 90 miles northwest of Detroit, tweeted that a single suspect was at large and believed to be on foot.
MSU is a major public institution of higher education whose flagship East Lansing campus accounts for 50,000 graduate and undergraduate students.
Police said that IM East, the athletic facility, had been secured.
