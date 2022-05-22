Croatia police open fire on hundreds of soccer fans during clash

The conservative leader says he has congratulated Anthony Albanese on his victory
World1 day ago
Croatian police opened fire with live ammunition during clashes on a highway with hundreds of soccer fans returning from a match in the capital, authorities said. Two fans and about a dozen police officers were injured.
The violence late Saturday happened when a convoy of buses was transporting Hajduk Split fans under police escort after the team lost a match to league rival Dinamo Zagreb. The buses stopped and a group of fans turned against officers, police said in a statement.
The Hajduk fans blocked the highway and ignored police orders to disperse, the statement added. Police then used live ammunition and other means to repel the fans, it said.
Two fans were thought to have been struck by bullets, but none of the injured, including the police officers, were in life-threatening condition, police said. No further details were provided in the statement.
ALSO READ:
Local media reported that the highway leading from the capital Zagreb to the Adriatic Sea coast town of Split remained closed for much of the night and early morning Sunday. Pictures posted on social media showed what appeared to be flares, and later fans forced to lie on the ground.
The Index news portal said that nearly 2,000 Hajduk fans who travelled to Croatia’s capital for the match with Dinamo didn’t attend because police wouldn’t allow them to bring in their banners. Dinamo, which had already clinched the league title, beat second-place Hajduk 3-1 on Saturday.
The conservative leader says he has congratulated Anthony Albanese on his victory
World1 day ago
The virus can cause symptoms including fever, aches and presents with a distinctive bumpy rash
World1 day ago
Representatives from Canada, New Zealand, Japan and Australia joined the Americans
World1 day ago
It was launched from Cape Canaveral US Space Force Base in Florida
World1 day ago
The new buyer will retain current employees for at least two years
World2 days ago
Nasa is looking to certify Starliner as a second 'taxi' service for its astronauts to the space station
World2 days ago
Kim Jong Un appears poised to resume testing nuclear bombs, perhaps while the US president is in the region
World2 days ago
The incubation period is from about five days to three weeks
World2 days ago