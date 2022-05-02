Uefa bans Russia from women's Euros and World Cup

Shakhtar Donetsk led Dynamo Kyiv by two points when the season was interrupted due to the conflict with Russia
Football5 days ago
Uefa has banned Russia from the Women’s European Championship in July and from participating in qualifying for next year’s World Cup following the country’s conflict Ukraine, European soccer’s governing body said on Monday.
Portugal will replace Russia for the July 6-31 tournament in England, joining Netherlands, Sweden and Switzerland in Group C.
Uefa also ruled Russia’s bid to host the men’s Euros in 2028 and 2032 ineligible and said the team will not participate in the 2022-23 Nations League.
Additionally, Russian clubs will not compete in Uefa’s Champions League, Europa League or Europa Conference League next season.
Uefa and world governing body Fifa suspended Russian clubs and national teams from their competitions after the conflict Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special military operation”.
In March, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected an appeal from Russia’s football association (FUR) to freeze Fifa’s suspension, effectively ending its hopes of competing at the men’s World Cup in Qatar.
The FUR last month withdrew its appeal.
Shakhtar Donetsk led Dynamo Kyiv by two points when the season was interrupted due to the conflict with Russia
Football5 days ago
City were two up after just 11 minutes and also led 3-1 and 4-2, but Real refused to surrender in one of the Champions League's greatest games
Football5 days ago
After knocking out Juventus and Bayern Munich, Villarreal are looking to pull off another shock by defeating Liverpool
Football6 days ago
Real have won Europe's top trophy a record 13 times while City remain in search of their first Champions League title
Football6 days ago
Liverpool pushed local rivals Everton towards relegation with a 2-0 win in the Merseyside derby
Football1 week ago
PSG have an unassailable 16-point lead over second-placed Marseille with four matches remaining
Football1 week ago
Bayern, 12 points clear of second-placed Dortmund, have now won 31 Bundesliga titles since the introduction of the top division in 1963
Football1 week ago
Jesus stole the show at the Etihad Stadium with the first Premier League haul of three or more goals in his career
Football1 week ago