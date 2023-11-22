Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Indonesia

We feel as if the Santa has come to town with his goody bag, and this time around, we wish it is to disperse the much awaited winter vibes
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck Halmahera, Indonesia on Wednesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 120 km (74.56 miles), GFZ added.
The archipelago nation is often hit by earthquakes, the last one being earlier this month, of a 7.1 magnitude.
Halamahera itself saw a similar earthquake in September.
ALSO READ:
We feel as if the Santa has come to town with his goody bag, and this time around, we wish it is to disperse the much awaited winter vibes
In a historic moment, Pakistan debuted in Miss Universe with Erica Robin as its representative
The leaders of the world's biggest economies shake hands and smile as they meet at a historic estate in California for their first talks in a year
For decades after independence, India’s approach to the world was shaped by its historical experience of colonialism
Two others were injured and taken to a hospital after the accident
The ongoing blockade of Gaza has segregated and traumatised the enclave’s 2.3 million inhabitants, depriving them of basic necessities
According to media reports, the man has been taken into custody
The 250 GTO sports car becomes the second most expensive car ever sold at an auction