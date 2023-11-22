Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Indonesia

People stand inside a damaged house after an earthquake struck off theÊIndonesian island of Java in Pacarejo, Gunungkidul, Yogyakarta, Indonesia July 1, 2023. Photo: Reuters file

Published: Wed 22 Nov 2023, 7:34 AM

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck Halmahera, Indonesia on Wednesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 120 km (74.56 miles), GFZ added.

The archipelago nation is often hit by earthquakes, the last one being earlier this month, of a 7.1 magnitude.

Halamahera itself saw a similar earthquake in September.

ALSO READ: