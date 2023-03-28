India announces new deadline to link Aadhaar-PAN card

Previously, the final date to link the two official records was listed as March 31

The central government of India on Tuesday announced the extension of last date to link the Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar. According to a statement posted by the Income Tax department, the date has been extended till June 30, 2023. Previously, the final date to link the two official records was March 31.

The decision was taken to provide some more time to the taxpayers for linking the two essential documents, whereby persons can intimate their Aadhaar to the prescribed authority for PAN-Aadhaar linking without facing repercussions. It said that notification in this regard is being issued separately.

Under the provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961, every person who has been allotted a PAN as on July 1, 2017, and is eligible to obtain Aadhaar Number, is required to intimate his Aadhaar to the prescribed authority on payment of a prescribed fee. Failure to do so shall attract certain repercussions under the Act. The date for intimating Aadhaar to the prescribed authority to link PAN and Aadhaar has now been extended to June 30, 2023.

Penalties

According to the statement, from July 1, the PAN card of a person who has failed to link the document with Aadhaar will become inoperative, and the consequences during the period are as follows:

No tax refund to be allowed against such PAN cards If the taxpayer links the two documents after filing the return, the Income Tax department will not pay interest on refund for the period during which the two documents were not linked Both tax deducted at source (TDS) and tax collected at source (TCS) will be deducted/collected at higher rate in such cases

A person can make his/her PAN card operative again in 30 days after payment of late fees of Rs1,000.

Exemption

Those persons who have been exempted from PAN-Aadhaar linking will not be liable to the consequences mentioned above. This category includes those residing in specified States, a non-resident as per the Act, an individual who is not a citizen of India or individuals of the age of eighty years or more at any time during the previous year.

It is stated that more than 510 million PANs have already been linked with Aadhaar till date. PAN can be linked with Aadhaar by accessing the following link https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/pre-login/bl-link-aadhaar.

A taxpayer will have to visit the Income Tax e-filing portal to check the status of Aadhaar-PAN linking.

