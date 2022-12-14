India: 2 teenage girls killed after speeding car runs them over; probe underway in Delhi

As per reports, they were hit by the car while they were on their way to their tuition classes

File photo

By ANI Published: Wed 14 Dec 2022, 12:31 PM

Two teenage girls were killed after a car ran over them at the Rohtak road in Delhi, said police.

The deceased have been identified as Vanshika Mishra (14), and Manvi (14).

As per reports, the girls were hit by the car while they were on their way to their tuition classes.

The accused car driver has been identified as Arun Sharma, informed the police.

A case under sections 279/337/304 A was registered in this regard.

"Both injured were shifted to Pushpanjali Hospital and later referred to Action Balaji hospital where Manvi was declared dead and due to the non-availability of a ventilator, Vanshika Mishra was hospitalised in Maharaja Agrasen Hospital. During treatment, she expired today in the morning."

"The body of the deceased Manvi was shifted yesterday and Vanshika was shifted today to the Mortuary of Sanjay Gandhi hospital. Postmortem was conducted," the statement added.

ALSO READ: