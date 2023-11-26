COP28: PM Modi to visit UAE to attend World Climate Action Summit

Photo: PTI

Published: Sun 26 Nov 2023, 6:56 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be travelling to Dubai, United Arab Emirates from November 30 to December 1, to attend the World Climate Action Summit.

During his visit, PM Modi will also hold bilateral meetings with some of the leaders participating in the summit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release. PM Modi is visiting UAE at the invitation of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The World Climate Action Summit is the High-Level Segment of the 28th Conference of Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Notably, COP28 is being held from November 28 - December 12 under the Presidency of the UAE.

In the press release, MEA stated, "The Conference of Parties to the UNFCCC provides a unique opportunity to impart momentum for collective action towards combating the shared challenge of climate change."

During the COP26 in Glasgow, PM Modi announced five specific targets, titled "Panchamrit", as India's unprecedented contribution to climate action. During the Summit, he also announced Mission Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE).

In the press release, MEA stated, "Climate change has been an important priority area of India's G20 Presidency, and significant new steps have been captured in the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration and other outcomes during our Presidency. COP-28 will provide an opportunity to take forward these successes."

Earlier in July, PM Modi travelled to UAE for an official visit. Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received him at the airport.

India and the UAE signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in 2022 and since the signing of that important strategic landmark agreement between the two countries, the trade and economic partnership and engagement has grown significantly between the two countries, Kwatra said.

He noted that "visit this time puts together another pillar of that strategic economic partnership in a couple of important ways". The Foreign Secretary also said that PM Modi's visit will perhaps open up "new pathways for India" to look at structuring similar partnerships with other countries both in the region and beyond.

