9 injured after bomb attack targets police van in Turkey

They dashed together down a mountain with white beards and Santa hats flapping in the breeze at the Sunday River ski resort in Maine
A remote-controlled bomb exploded on a highway in Turkey as an armoured police van carrying officers drove past on Friday, injuring all nine occupants, government officials said.
Five people were detained in connection with the attack, which occurred near the predominantly Kurdish-populated city of Diyarbakir in southeast Turkey, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.
The bomb was placed inside a parked vehicle near a market selling livestock, according to the Diyarbakir governor’s office.
Eight police officers and a civilian were taken to hospitals as a precaution, but have since been discharged, Soylu said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but Soylu suggested it could be the work of militants, saying that the brother of one of the suspects was killed in clashes against them.
Last month, a bomb blast in a bustling pedestrian street in Istanbul left six people dead, including two children. More than 80 others were wounded.
