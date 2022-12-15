6.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Taiwan: Weather bureau

For the UK PM, who took office amid economic crisis and after months of political upheaval, Biden might offer a blueprint for political rehabilitation
A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck off Taiwan's eastern coast on Thursday — the island's weather bureau said — with shaking felt in Taipei.
The quake hit just after midday (04.00 GMT) about 30km off the coast of Hualien County, at a shallow depth of 6km.
Splashdown in the Pacific off the Mexican island of Guadalupe is scheduled for 1739 GMT (9.39pm local time)
The American basketball player was released from a Russian prison in exchange for Viktor Bout who was sentenced to 25 years behind bars in the US
Videos on social media showed a huge fire, with people fleeing the burning building into a parking lot
Maezawa's mission aboard the 'Starship' vehicle is scheduled to take eight days from launch to return to earth, including three days circling the moon
Francis briefly breaks down during traditional ceremony in Rome
The swap involved former arms dealer Viktor Bout
The death of 22-year-old Mahasa Amini, who was arrested by morality police enforcing a strict dress code, sparked a series of protests across the country