6.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Taiwan: Weather bureau

The quake hit just after midday — about 30km off the coast of Hualien County — at a shallow depth of 6km

Representative purposes only (Photo: Reuters)

By AFP Published: Thu 15 Dec 2022, 9:16 AM

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck off Taiwan's eastern coast on Thursday — the island's weather bureau said — with shaking felt in Taipei.

The quake hit just after midday (04.00 GMT) about 30km off the coast of Hualien County, at a shallow depth of 6km.

