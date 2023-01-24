Biden urges assault weapons ban after California shootings

'We know the scourge of gun violence across America requires stronger action', the US President said in a White House statement

By AFP Published: Tue 24 Jan 2023, 5:17 PM Last updated: Tue 24 Jan 2023, 5:18 PM

US President Joe Biden called Tuesday for Congress to act "quickly" to ban assault weapons, as California reeled from two deadly mass shootings in less than 48 hours.

"We know the scourge of gun violence across America requires stronger action. I once again urge both chambers of Congress to act quickly and deliver this Assault Weapons Ban to my desk, and take action to keep American communities, schools, workplaces, and homes safe," he said in a White House statement.

