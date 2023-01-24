Biden urges assault weapons ban after California shootings

It has a total of 238 passengers on board, including 2 infants and 7 crew members
US President Joe Biden called Tuesday for Congress to act "quickly" to ban assault weapons, as California reeled from two deadly mass shootings in less than 48 hours.
"We know the scourge of gun violence across America requires stronger action. I once again urge both chambers of Congress to act quickly and deliver this Assault Weapons Ban to my desk, and take action to keep American communities, schools, workplaces, and homes safe," he said in a White House statement.
ALSO READ:
It has a total of 238 passengers on board, including 2 infants and 7 crew members
He is expected to be confirmed as the new leader at a meeting of Labour's 64 lawmakers, or Caucus, on Sunday
Shareholders allege that the Tesla chief lied when he sent them a tweet about 'funding'
Federal Reserve Governor backs 25-basis point increase at next meeting
Only 71 dead bodies have been recovered until Friday and the search is on for the remaining person
"The American is suspected of collecting intelligence on biological topics directed against the security of the Russian Federation," the authority said
They also discuss joint efforts to curb nuclear programme in Iran
If convicted, the actor and the film's armorer will face up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine