Police surround suspect in California mass shooting

Images, apparently from surveillance cameras, show an Asian man wearing a beanie hat and glasses

Three still images from surveillance video of an Asian male suspect are featured on a bulletin from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department following the mass shooting during a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, California, on Sunday. — Reuters

By AFP Published: Sun 22 Jan 2023, 11:52 PM Last updated: Sun 22 Jan 2023, 11:54 PM

Police were involved in a stand-off with the man they believe was responsible for killing 10 people in a mass shooting during Lunar New Year celebrations in California, media reports said Sunday.

Aerial footage showed a white transit van hemmed in by two armoured police vehicles, while a large number of police cars stood nearby in Torrance, south of Los Angeles.

The development came as Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released images of the man they are looking for.

Images, apparently from surveillance cameras, show an Asian man wearing a beanie hat and glasses.