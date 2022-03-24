Don't skip the party: Why we need to celebrate more

By Delna Mistry Anand Published: Thu 24 Mar 2022, 6:21 PM

After a long hiatus, I’ve had a busy week of parties and celebrations. With many of us still dragging our feet out of the pandemic, and so much going on in the world, a celebration wasn’t top of mind. But as I pondered, I realised how we live a series of moments, many of which are a celebration we simply skip through.

Polish-American Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel said, “People of our time are losing the power of celebration. Instead of celebrating, we seek to be amused or entertained (by something/someone else). Celebration is an active state, an act of expressing reverence or appreciation” and this must be done every now and then to keep our spirits high.

Celebration definitely puts us in high spirits. Self-help and motivational author Dr Wayne Dyer said, “An individual who lives and vibrates to the energy of optimism and a willingness to be nonjudgemental of others will counter-balance the negativity of 90,000 individuals who calibrate at lower weakening levels.” So when we are in a high vibration, we radiate a clean, positive energy, which not just benefits us but also those around us, creating a ripple effect for society.

And it all starts by learning to celebrate the little joys. Here’s how you can start:

1 Tag the moment

Just like putting a tag in your book when you read something nice, identify your nice moments. What did you feel good about? What have you achieved for yourself today? What is bringing up that feel-good energy in you? Know these moments.

2 Commemorate the moment

Planning a gathering of friends is a wonderful way to commemorate a happy moment. Raise a toast, order in/ cook a meal, say a prayer, cut a cake, animate the moment — make it larger with a definitive celebratory action. This fires up positive energy and sets the ‘Law of Attraction’ in motion, inviting more such moments to celebrate.

3 Feel it in your heart

It’s fine if you don’t want to make a public celebration, and keep some of it private. But you must step out of your routine/autopilot mode and remember to appreciate the moment. Pat yourself on the back, write in your journal, tell your closest friend about it. Set the moment apart and allow yourself to feel it.

The world has enough to feel sad about, and as we get older, celebrations can get easier to postpone or overlook completely. Making the effort to celebrate the little joys can balance the world for us. Whether ours or someone else’s, a moment of celebration adds immensely to our mental and emotional health.

So take the time, show up, cheer for yourself and others, keep finding reasons to celebrate and don’t skip the party, because there is always something worth celebrating.

