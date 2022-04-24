UAE weather: Partly cloudy forecast for Sunday, mercury to hit 43°C

By Web Desk Published: Sun 24 Apr 2022, 6:20 AM

The weather in UAE will partly cloudy and hot on Sunday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is partly cloudy with the probability of some convective clouds formation over the mountains Eastward.

Mercury will rise to a high of 43°C.

There will be light to moderate winds. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.