UAE weather: Partly cloudy forecast for Sunday, mercury to hit 43°C

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate at times
Weather1 week ago
The weather in UAE will partly cloudy and hot on Sunday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is partly cloudy with the probability of some convective clouds formation over the mountains Eastward.
ALSO READ:
Mercury will rise to a high of 43°C.
There will be light to moderate winds. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate at times
Weather1 week ago
Dusty, windy conditions in parts of the country
Weather1 week ago
It will get humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal areas
Weather1 week ago
The forecast for today is fair in general and partly cloudy at times
Weather1 week ago
Fair, partly cloudy forecast for today
Weather1 week ago
Chance of fog over coastal regions
Weather2 weeks ago
Light to moderate winds to cause blowing dust
Weather2 weeks ago
Winds to cause blowing dust
Weather2 weeks ago