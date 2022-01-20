UAE: Icy weekend ahead; frost forecast in some areas

The country is in the middle of its 40-day winter that began in December.

KT file

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 20 Jan 2022, 11:28 AM

The UAE is set to have a very chilly weekend, with the Met office forecasting significant dips in the temperature and even frost formation.

The temperature dip will begin on Friday, with noon forecast to be “rather cold”.

The “rather cold” temperature will continue on Saturday, with chances of frost formation by morning. Frost is a thin layer of ice crystals that form on the ground or other surfaces when temperatures dip. It is essentially dew, but in an ice form.

An incredible video shared by authorities earlier this month showed the UAE's highest peak, Jebel Jais, covered in frost.

Temperatures in the UAE have dipped below 0°C in the past, although the lowest recorded this season is around 3°C.

Last year, the country recorded sub-zero temperatures multiple times, resulting in snow-like ice sheets and icicles.

Although rare, the country has also seen snow in the past.