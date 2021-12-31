New Year's Eve: Residents rejoice as rain hits UAE on last day of 2021

It will get humid by night and Wednesday morning.
Weather1 week ago
Rains continue to pour on the UAE on the last day of 2021.
Several have reported thunder and lightning as well, with videos showing flooded streets and residents enjoying the showers from their balconies.
The National Center of Meteorology had suggested earlier on Friday morning that the rains could be attributed to cloud seeding efforts across the country.
The weather forecast for the last day of the year 2021 is partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of convective cloud formation associated with rainfall over scattered areas.
Moderate to fresh winds and strong at times with clouds causing blowing dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility.
