UAE weather: Rain lashes Dubai, other parts of UAE on Friday morning

Windy, dusty and rainy forecast for last day of the year 2021.

KT file

By Web Desk Published: Fri 31 Dec 2021, 6:40 AM

Residents in the UAE woke up to a rainy morning on Friday as rain lashed parts of the country.

Moderate to light rain lashed parts of the country early morning, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The #cloud_seeding tag in NCM's tweets suggested that the ongoing cloud seeding programme was behind the recent rains in parts of the country.

The weather forecast for the last day of the year 2021 is partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of convective cloud formation associated with rainfall over scattered areas.

Moderate to fresh winds and strong at times with clouds causing blowing dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility.

The sea will be moderate to rough within clouds in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.