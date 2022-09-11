UAE: 4 multiple-entry visas that expats can apply for

Sun 11 Sep 2022

The UAE currently offers a variety of multiple-entry visas that allow foreigners to enjoy the quality of life that this country offers — be it for work, a holiday or retirement.

These visas allow expatriates to enter the country multiple times either individually or along with their families and support staff.

Below is the list of multiple-entry visas that people can apply for, and the requirements that come with each one.

- Golden Visa: This multiple-entry visa is issued for 10 years to property investors, scientists, outstanding students and graduates, entrepreneurs, exceptionally talented people and professionals. Those who have this visa will be able to sponsor their families regardless of their age, as well as support staff. There is also no restriction on the maximum duration of stay outside the UAE.

- Green Visa: This new five-year multiple-entry residency is offered to skilled expats, allowing them to stay in the country without a sponsor or employer. The applicants should have a valid employment contract and should be classified in the first, second or third occupational level as per the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. The minimum educational level must be a bachelor’s degree or equivalent, and their salary should not be less than Dh15,000.

- Retirement visa: This multiple-entry five-year visa is provided to people aged 55 and above. The visa can be renewed upon fulfilling one of the following criteria: investment of at least Dh2 million in property; financial savings of no less than Dh1 million; or an active income of no less than Dh20,000 per month.

- Multiple-entry tourist visa: In addition to the regular tourist visa that is sponsored by tourism establishments in the UAE, a five-year multi-entry tourist visa has been introduced. This visa does not require a sponsor and it allows the person to stay in the country for up to 90 continuous days, and it may be extended for a similar period, provided that the entire period of stay does not exceed 180 days in one year. This visa requires proof of having a bank balance of $4,000 (Dh14,700) or its equivalent in foreign currencies during the last six months prior to applying.

