UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Why are the UAE lunar rovers named after Sheikh Rashid?

The lunar rovers of the UAE are named after Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum as a tribute to his contributions to modern Dubai

by

Fiza Natoo

Published: Thu 27 Apr 2023, 9:37 PM

ALSO READ:

Fiza Natoo

Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By